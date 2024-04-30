2-year-old playing in bounce house dies after wind blows it away, Arizona cops say

A 2-year-old boy died when wind gusts blew a bounce house from his family’s yard into a nearby lot, Arizona sheriff’s officials told news outlets.

A second child was hurt in the incident on the evening of Saturday, April 27, in Casa Grande, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office told KNXV.

Several children were playing in the bounce house when a gust of wind blew it into a neighboring lot, AZ Family reported.

“This appears to have been a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said, according to KSAZ. “We would like to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the grieving family.”

A GoFundMe established for the family identified the 2-year-old as the child of a firefighter and his wife, who are expecting a baby.

“Amidst their sorrow, they face the daunting task of preparing for the arrival of their newborn,” the GoFundMe said.

Casa Grande is about a 50-mile drive southeast of Phoenix.

