2-Year-Old Girl and Her Grandmother Were Victims of 'Targeted' Killings, as 2 Suspects Charged: Police

Police allege that Alisha Gardner, Harvel Breland and 2-year-old Asiyra Cole were killed by two South Carolina men

GoFundMe Asiyra Cole, left, with her mother, Kaylee Pak

Two men have been charged in connection with a May shooting that left a 2-year-old, her grandmother and another man dead in South Carolina.

Early on the morning of Saturday, May 18, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a home in Walterboro where officers found the bodies of Harvel Breland, 49, Alisha Gardner, 43, and 2-year-old Asiyra Cole, who police say were killed in a “targeted attack.”

The sheriff’s office says a car believed to have been used in the shooting was identified and its owner, Jameek Glover, was arrested and later charged with three counts of murder.

On Tuesday, June 18, another man, Justin Dupont, was charged with three counts of murder. It’s not immediately clear if either man has entered pleas to the charges or retained an attorney.

Police have not said what connection, if any, there was between the victims and the suspects. The sheriff’s office also believes there was a third person involved in the killings who has not yet been identified.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to Gardner’s obituary, she always “put her children and granddaughter first.”

“She had a special bond with her granddaughter, and it was the toughest thing for her to say no to almost anything she asked for, which showed how much she adored her,” the obituary reads. “Alisha’s calm and composed nature in tough situations made her a rock for her family and friends.”

A GoFundMe to benefit Asiyra’s mother, Kaylee Pak has so far raised over $9,000.

“Asiyra, who just turned 2, could light up any room with her contagious, squinty smile. Her fun-loving personality and giggles could lift any spirit,” the description says. “The world truly suffered a loss as this sweet, beautiful girl crossed over.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.