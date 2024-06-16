2-year-old girl dead after pulled from pool in Phoenix

A 2-year-old girl is dead after a drowning in Phoenix and the death is under investigation, according to Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Todd Keller.

At 4:38 p.m. Saturday, the Phoenix Fire Department said the girl was pulled unconscious and not breathing from a pool near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department said CPR was administered to the child before paramedics arrived. The child reportedly was underwater for at least 10 minutes.

The girl was taken in extremely critical condition to the hospital, where she later died.

The Phoenix Police Department started an investigation into the drowning, Keller said.

Earlier on Saturday, a 1-year-old child was pulled from another Phoenix pool and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

How to stay safe around water

As Valley weather heats up, Phoenix provided these tips to keep children safe around water:

Install an approved barrier to separate a pool from the rest of the residence.

Maintain lifesaving devices like a hook, pole or floatation device nearby.

Never leave children unattended around water or a pool.

Take steps to ensure an enclosed pool cannot be accessed with chairs, tables or ladders.

Do not allow children to play in the pool area.

Store toys far away from any water.

