2-year-old dead after being pulled out from backyard pool in Maryvale

A 2-year-old boy died after he was taken out of a backyard pool in Phoenix Wednesday night, according to firefighters.

The incident occurred at a house near 79th Avenue and Indian School Road in the Maryvale neighborhood of Phoenix, firefighters said. Upon arriving at the house, fire crews discovered an unconscious boy who was not breathing.

Crews began to perform CPR on the toddler, and he was brought to a nearby hospital, where he died. Firefighters did not provide information on how long the boy was in the water, and police were investigating the incident.

Video showed that there was a pool fence in the backyard.

Madeline Nguyen is a breaking news reporter at The Republic. Reach her at Madeline.Nguyen@gannett.com or 480-619-0285. Follow her on X @madelineynguyen.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Toddler dead after being taken out of pool in Maryvale, Phoenix