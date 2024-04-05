2-year-old shot in Federal Way dies from injuries

Federal Way Police say a 2-year-old shot Thursday morning outside a Federal Way restaurant later died.

Police say the child was caught in the crossfire. Officers are still looking for the suspect.

“Our detectives are working tirelessly to identify suspects and we are committed to pursuing justice for the victim and the family,” said the Federal Way Police Department.

Just before 10 a.m., Federal Way officers were called to a report of a shooting in the IHOP parking lot in the 100 block of Southwest Campus Drive,

Minutes later, St. Francis Hospital called police to report that a 2-year-old was at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Medics transported the child to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say that the initial investigation suggests the child’s family member and another person were shooting at each other in the parking lot.

If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.