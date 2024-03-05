2-year-old boy shot in the head in Arkansas
2-year-old boy shot in the head in Arkansas
2-year-old boy shot in the head in Arkansas
It’s taken quite a bit longer than expected, but on Tuesday, March 5 — which is known as Super Tuesday — former President Donald Trump aims to deliver a knockout blow to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s hopes of winning the Republican nomination for president.
Where might he land?
Former 'Real Housewives of New York' cast member Bethenny Frankel called for a "reality reckoning" in 2023. Could these recent Bravo lawsuits be just the beginning?
Kerr pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in London next February.
Get sound quality that compares with Apple's newer, pricier earbuds at less than half the cost.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Get more life out of your gadgets and gizmos on the go with this portable powerhouse.
Washington is bringing decades of coaching experience and his distinct personality to his first managerial gig since 2014.
An industry-wide password-sharing crackdown is gaining momentum. The latest service to announce such a move is Max.
Jack Teixeira , the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified defense secrets on Discord, has pled guilty. The 22-year-old withdrew his not-guilty plea on Monday, trading the guilty admission for up to around 16 years in prison.
To nobody's surprise, the Russell Wilson era is over in Denver.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by dissecting, debating and destroying all aspects of the latest 14-team CFP proposal. Wetzel makes fun of the 3-3-2-2-1 pitch and why the automatic byes for the Big Ten and SEC are the antithesis of American sports.
Tesla shares dropped to new multi-week lows as slowing China shipments, and new price cuts there, hint at troubles for the EV stalwart in the world’s largest car market.
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly asked for a penalty against Fernando Alonso to be rescinded.
Kelce let his emotions show after 13 years with the Eagles.
Stellar sales have begun to bloom — our picks for the top deals right now, starting at just $75 for a 24-inch gem that 13,000 Amazon shoppers adore.
Samsung's Galaxy S24 smartphones are up to $150 at Amazon and Best Buy after new sales.
Just days after the bankruptcy of Thrasio, two other significant players in the world of e-commerce aggregators are merging and raising some extra money to shore up their business and double down on a model it still believes has teeth. Berlin's Razor Group has acquired U.S.-based Perch, and on top of this it has raised just over $100 million led by Presight Capital with other undisclosed investors participating. Perch, we have heard from multiple sources, had been looking for a buyer for the better part of a year.