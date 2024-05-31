2-year-old boy who nearly drowned in South Plainfield pool has died, prosecutor says

SOUTH PLAINFIELD - A 2-year-old boy who was in critical condition after nearly drowning in a residential pool earlier this week has died, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

The boy died from his injuries Friday at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South Plainfield Police Chief Peter Papa announced.

The child's name was not released by officials.

Around 7:36 p.m. May 28 the South Plainfield Police Department received a 911 call about a child who was not breathing after being found in a residential swimming pool. Emergency personnel performed CPR on the child before taking him to Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center in Edison.

The boy was transferred to Jersey Shore Medical Center where he remained in critical condition until Friday when he died at the hospital, the prosecutor's office said.

The incident is being reviewed by South Plainfield Detective Craig Magnani who can be reached at 908-226-7682 and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Javier Morillo at 732 745-8843.

