2-Year-Old Boy and Man Shot Dead in Facebook Live Video: 'Call 911! They Killed Him'

A shooting in Chicago has left a 2-year-old boy and an adult man dead Tuesday and startling footage of the assault, which also left a pregnant woman wounded, was posted live to Facebook.

The footage begins with what looks like a happy family outing as the woman records a Facebook Live video of her and her boyfriend singing along to the stereo with little Lavontay White Jr. sitting in the back seat.

Suddenly, several shots can be heard.

Lavontay and the man were shot hit in the head, Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson told the Chicago Tribune. While the boy was revived at the scene, he and the man were later pronounced dead at a hospital.

In the footage, the screaming woman appears to leave the car and flee into a nearby home, where the video portion of the feed ends but the audio continues.

The woman screams for help, both for herself and for her unborn baby, neighbors recalled.

"Call 911! They killed him... I have a bullet in my stomach," the woman screams.

Help would arrive in time for the woman. According to reports, she and the 4-months-along baby remain hospitalized in fair condition and are both expected to survive.

A memorial for Lavontay has been created on GoFundMe, where the boy's aunt, Wakhonda Tyus, wrote:

"I am the aunt of The latest Most Precious Innocent Undeserving Future I Have a Dream writer, Entrepreneur, Inventor, Activist, Leader, guaranteed succeeder, paw patrol loving just started walking, talking victim of Chicago's violence, slain 2yr old, Lavontay White Jr. Who Died February 14th 2017, 2 weeks after his second birthday.

"Help spread the word."

You can contribute to the fund to help pay for the little boy's burial here.

