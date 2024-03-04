2-year-old boy killed by neighbor’s dog, Alabama officials say. ‘Completely shattered’

A 2-year-old boy died from dog bites after a neighbor’s dog attacked him, Alabama officials said.

It’s the second time in less than a week a dog has killed a young child in north Alabama.

First responders received a call of a dog attack in New Hope shortly before 5:30 p.m. on March 1, WAFF reported.

When the responders arrived, they found the 2-year-old dead at the neighbor’s home, Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. told McClatchy News over the phone.

The neighbor had two dogs, Webster said.

The child’s mother identified her son as Mark Alan.

“Last night our world was completely shattered,” she wrote on Facebook on March 2. “I lost my youngest child, my mini me, my Mark Alan. The hurt is unreal. I don’t even feel like I’m living in reality.”

She described the incident as “a very tragic accident with no one to be held at fault.”

A spokesperson for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News the department isn’t releasing further information due to the ongoing investigation.

The 2-year-old’s death follows a fatal dog attack on a 4-year-old child Feb. 26, McClatchy News reported.

Beau Clark of Hartselle died when he was riding his bike and entered the neighbor’s yard, where he had been before, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The neighbor’s dog attacked and killed the child, officials said.

Charges are not being filed in that case. Deputies said the child had been around the dog multiple times, and the dog didn’t have a history of aggressive behavior.

New Hope is in Madison County, which is part of the Huntsville metropolitan area in north Alabama.

What to know about dog attacks

“Dogs give us comfort, companionship, exercise, entertainment, and unconditional love,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. “But it’s important to remember that any dog can bite, even trusted family pets.”

Dogs bite more than 4.5 million people each year in the U.S., and nearly 800,000 of those people need medical attention, according to the CDC.

Any dog can bite if they feel scared or nervous, or if they want to be alone. You should never approach a dog that seems angry or scared, the CDC said.

If an unfamiliar dog comes up to you, officials say you should:

Stay calm and be still.

Avoid eye contact with the dog.

Don’t panic or make loud noises. Don’t run.

Say “no” or “go home” in a deep voice. Stand with the side of your body toward the dog.

Slowly raise your hands to your neck and back away slowly.

