2-year-old boy hit by stray shot on busy Bronx street

A 2-year-old boy was shot and wounded Saturday afternoon by a stray shot on a busy Bronx street, police said.

The toddler and his mother were walking near E. Fordham Rd. and Grand Concourse in Fordham North when shots rang out around 1:44 p.m., cops said.

The tot was struck once in the right buttock, police said. Medics rushed the boy to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was in stable condition.

Detectives found at least four shell casings on E. Fordham Rd. near Creston Ave., police said.

The gunman, described as a man in his 30s wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, and light blue jeans, ran off heading north on Creston Ave., they said.