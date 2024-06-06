2-year-old boy found wandering in Kettering; 19-year-old faces charges

Jun. 6—A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday evening after a 2-year-old boy was found wandering unattended in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of East Stroop Road.

The resident of the apartment complex who found the child took him to her apartment and called the Kettering Police Department, said police spokeswoman officer Cynthia James.

The boy appeared healthy and was not injured.

Officers eventually were able to determine which apartment the boy came from and made contact with Deshon J. Mack, who was arrested.

Mack was arraigned Thursday in Kettering Municipal Court for misdemeanor charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, child endangering and resisting arrest. He is free on his own recognizance awaiting a June 20 pretrial hearing, court records show.