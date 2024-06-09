2-year-old boy drowns in Brockton swimming pool on Ardsley Circle

BROCKTON — Police are investigating the drowning of a 2-year-old boy in a Brockton swimming pool on Saturday, officials said.

Police received a 911 call about 9:15 a.m. reporting that a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a backyard, above-ground swimming pool at 111 Ardsley Circle, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said in a written statement.

Brockton and State Police investigate the drowning of a 2-year-old boy in a swimming pool at 111 Ardsley Circle in Brockton on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

"Brockton Police and emergency personnel responded and transported the male victim to Good Samaritan Hospital were he was pronounced dead," a spokesperson for District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. "He is not being identified at this time."

The home has a 450-square-foot pool that was built in 1980, according to property records.

Brockton and State Police investigate the drowning of a 2-year-old boy in a swimming pool at 111 Ardsley Circle in Brockton on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The incident remains under investigation by Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA's office.

Enterprise senior reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at cshepard@enterprisenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton drowning: Police investigating pool death of 2-year-old boy