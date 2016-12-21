2-Year-Old Battling Cancer Asked for 500 Christmas Cards, Receives Thousands

Just days before Christmas, an Indiana 2-year-old battling cancer has received her holiday wish, ten times over.

About a month ago, little Kaydence Weaver and her older sister, Salem, told their aunt they wanted to celebrate this Christmas with 500 Christmas cards.

Misty Deavers, their aunt, told InsideEdition.com the girls must have received at least 5,000 cards.

"I haven't really counted them all yet," Deavers admitted. "There's no way I'll be able to."

But either way, she said Kaydence loves opening them all, and reading them aloud with 4-year-old Salem. So far, their favorites have been the Frozen-themed cards.

Deavers said all the support has even taken Kaydence's mind off her battle against rhabdomyosarcoma. The 2-year-old has been in and out of the hospital for chemotherapy treatments, doctor's appointments, and overnight visits since she was diagnosed over the summer.

She said she first started telling the girls about a little boy who had asked for cards as he was going through treatment as a way to distract them from the cancer.

That’s when Kaydence and Salem exclaimed, "I want 500 Christmas cards!"

Since then, people across the country have been sending support, and not just in the form of cards.

Deavers said they have received many big batches from elementary school classes and day care groups.

Recently, a group of bikers arrived at their home with Christmas cards and gifts in tow. One of them even dressed up as Santa Claus.

Local law enforcement agencies have also hosted their own events, where they invited the family for a tour of their premises.

"I just appreciate the outcome," Deavers said. "I'm glad they all sent cards. Now this 2-year-old is so happy."

The family is continuing to accept donations through their GoFundMe to pay for little Kaydence's hospital bills.

