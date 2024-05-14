2 Okaloosa County men arrested on drug, weapon charges: WCSO

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Okaloosa County men were arrested on drug and weapon charges after a late-night traffic stop, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

WCSO deputies said the men are convicted felons.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Kevon Anthony Morris, who has a Fort Walton Beach address, according to his arrest report.

The passenger was identified as 36-year-old Arsenio Lovelace, who has a Destin address, according to his arrest report.

35-year-old Kevon Anthony Morris (left) and Arsenio Lovelace (right) (Walton County jail log)

The release said a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 98 around midnight on May 12.

The driver, who did not immediately stop, was reported to have come to a stop on Beach Drive North in Miramar Beach, according to the release.

Once the vehicle stopped, the deputy reportedly saw that the passenger had an open Michelob Ultra and that there were pressed pills in the driver’s seat.

Deputies say they found pressed pills and a weapon while searching this vehicle. (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

The release notes that further search efforts found “160 multicolored tablets with different imprints on them weighing 47.5 grams. The pills tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine” and “a baggie of cocaine along with a fully loaded Glock 22.”

According to the release, Morris and Lovelace were arrested and booked into the Walton County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Morris was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Lovelace was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

