2 officers hospitalized with minor injuries after pursuit of armed suspect, Baltimore Police say

Two Baltimore Police officers sustained injuries Sunday morning in pursuit of an armed individual, according to police.

Around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street in the area of the Dunbar-Broadway and Washington Hill neighborhoods for reports of an armed individual, police said.

Upon arrival, police said they identified a male suspect exhibiting behavior “consistent with an armed individual.” Police did not clarify what the behavior was.

Police said that when officers tried to detain the individual, he fled on foot, prompting officers to initiate a pursuit.

During the apprehension and arrest of the suspect, two officers sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for medical attention, according to police.

A firearm was recovered, and the suspect was transported to Central Booking for processing, the police department said.