2 officers who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 coming to Arizona to warn about Trump

Two former police officers who came under attack from a pro-Trump mob in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot are coming to Arizona to warn about the possible political violence that might follow former President Donald Trump into a second White House term.

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Officer Harry Dunn will campaign Thursday in Arizona on behalf of President Joe Biden's reelection effort. Gonell and Dunn are set to meet with "elected officials, and community leaders, advocates against political violence and concerned community members," per the Biden campaign.

Biden is making an effort to emphasize Trump's role in instigating the mob attack on Capitol Hill. Gonell and Dunn will appear in Arizona as a new TV ad airs in the state highlighting Trump's prediction of "a bloodbath" if he doesn't win his Nov. 5 rematch and his claim he would be a "dictator" for one day if he gets another term.

The 30-second spot features footage of the Jan. 6 violence as the narrator, actor Robert DeNiro, says: "Trump wants revenge. And he'll stop at nothing to get it."

Dunn is the Capitol police officer who was involved in a dramatic standoff with rioters who had breached the Capitol and targeted him with racist slurs. Dunn this year ran for Congress in Maryland but earlier this month came up short in the Democratic primary.

"Donald Trump and his unhinged quest for power and retribution pose an existential threat to our democracy. He continues to embrace political violence, going as far as saying there will be a 'bloodbath' if he loses again and promising to be a dictator on ‘day one’ and pardon January 6 rioters," Dunn told The Arizona Republic in a written statement provided via the Biden campaign. "Donald Trump only cares about Donald Trump, which is why come November, Americans will reject his extremism once and for all and reelect the only candidate in the race committed to protecting our democracy and standing up for law enforcement: Joe Biden."

Gonell, the second former officer, is an immigrant from the Dominican Republic. He retired from the Capitol police because of injuries sustained in the Jan. 6 riot.

Dan Nowicki is The Arizona Republic's national politics editor. Follow him on X at @dannowicki.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jan. 6 veterans Aquilino Gonell and Harry Dunn to campaign for Biden