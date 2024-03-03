2 officer-involved shootings under investigation by NMSP

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This weekend, New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is investigating two separate shootings.

Two officer-involved shootings are being looked into by the state police’s Investigations Bureau. The two incidents don’t seem to be related. Short summaries of the shootings can be seen below:

First Shooting (Reported just after 10 p.m. Saturday)

Authorities said there was an officer-involved shooting involving Artesia police. Officers weren’t injured, but the suspect was hospitalized.

Second Shooting (Occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday)

NMSP said there was an officer-involved shooting involving the Lovington Police Department. No one was injured.

Both shootings are under investigation.

