2 off-duty firefighters dead after falling into manure tanker in upstate NY

Two off-duty firefighters died Thursday after falling into a manure tanker in upstate New York, authorities said.

The incident happened late Thursday morning at Champion Farm in Clinton, just east of Syracuse, according to the Kirkland Police Department.

The two male victims, later identified as 33-year-old Nathan Doody and 29-year-old Tyler Memory, were found unconscious inside the tanker.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after farm employees called 911. The men were transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica, where they were later pronounced dead.

According to the KPD, one of the victims tried to retrieve a piece of equipment that had fallen into the tanker. However, “he passed out and fell inside,” officials said.

As the other man tried to get help, he also passed out and fell into the manure tanker.

Memory was a third-generation firefighter and a 15-year member of the Tully Fire & EMS, local station WSYR reported. Assistant Chief Joe Nemier said Memory joined the department when he was just 14.

Doody served as a volunteer member with the Cuyler Fire Department for the past 10 years, Chief Adam Daley said.