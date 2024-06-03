2 NYPD cops shot, wounded by migrant on scooter during Queens traffic stop

Two NYPD cops were shot and wounded early Monday by a migrant teen on a scooter they stopped for riding the wrong way down the a one-way street, police sources said.

The pair of uniformed officers — one struck in the leg, the other in his bullet-resistant vest — are in stable condition at Elmhurst Hospital.

When the two cops pulled the 19-year-old suspect over at 89th St. and 23rd Ave. in East Elmhurst about 1:40 a.m. he abandoned his scooter and ran off.

As the officers pursued him, the teen opened fire. The teen was being pulled over for riding the wrong way down a one-way street, police sources said.

The suspect shot in the leg when at least of the officers returned fire He is in stable condition at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Queens police sources said.

The teen lives at a migrant shelter, the sources said.

The shooting is the first of an NYPD officer since Officer Jonathan Diller was killed in March as he tried to pull a gun suspect out of a car in Far Rockaway.

Robbery suspects and other criminals frequently use ghost cars and illegal scooters and e-bikes to commit crimes and evade identification as they drive off, police have repeatedly said since the problem exploded during the pandemic.

The Daily News reported two weeks ago that more than 800 vehicles have been seized since the NYPD and other agencies joined forces to conduct enforcement operations at bridges and other locations around the city to crack down on ghost cars. That number has since risen to 997.