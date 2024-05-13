2 northern Michigan men charged with multiple wildlife crimes, DNR says

Two young men accused of several wildlife violations, including torturing and killing animals, were arraigned Monday in northern Lower Michigan, the result of a tip and long investigation, Michigan's Department of Natural Resources said.

Nicholas Patnode, 19, and Zander Garrett, 20, both of Kalkaska, were arrested last month and appeared in Kalkaska County District Court in Kalkaska to face several felony charges that accused them of illegally shooting deer and inhumanely killing a porcupine.

The pair are scheduled to return to court for a May 20 hearing.

Nicolas Patnode, 19, of Kalkaska poses with an illegal 9-point deer he killed in 2022. Patnode and Zander Garrett face a combined 14-charges after torturing a porcupine and illegally hunting throughout the county during October-November 2022. Both Kalkaska men are due back in court on May 20.

A third person, a juvenile, who was not named, agreed to a plea deal.

"When there’s this many violations, including torturing animals, education only goes so far," Jason Haines, the chief of the department’s law enforcement division, said of the men's charges. "These crimes need to be addressed."

The state hopes the prosecutions will deter other animal cruelty crimes, Haines said.

Michigan conservation officers for the department began investigating the animal deaths in late 2022 after receiving a tip through the state’s poaching hotline, concluding concluding the two men killed at least six deer, including a nine-point buck.

Patnode faces 11 charges that include two counts of killing, torturing animals, a felony punishable by up to four years in jail and a $5,000 in fines and six counts of wildlife conservation violations, punishable of up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine each.

He also was charged with a hunting and fishing license violation, using another’s license, a misdemeanor, and other conservation violations, shooting game from a vehicle, and possessing a bow or crossbow in a vehicle operated on public land or roads.

Garrett also is charged with killing and torturing animals, a felony, and other wildlife conservation violations, including taking game from a vehicle, and possessing a bow or crossbow in a vehicle operated on public land or roads.

Conservation officers ask anyone who witnesses a natural resource violation to call or text the hotline at 800-292-7800. The information can be left anonymously, but tipsters may receive awards that leads to a violator’s arrest and conviction.

