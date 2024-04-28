2 with non-life-threatening injuries after train derails in KC: police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early Sunday morning, a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, leaving two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to reports from Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte’ and a news release, officers and the Lee’s Summit Fire Department (LSFD) were dispatched to a train derailment between Rhinehart Road and northwest Colbern Road near Unity Village.

Upon arrival, LSFD found approximately 12-20 rail cars of the 144-car train on their side, the release said.

At the time, no injuries were reported. However, upon further investigation, the release said the engineer and conductor did sustain non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

LSFD said no fire or hazardous materials were present on the scene. After assessing the damage, the fire department left as Unity Village city officials and the Union Pacific Railroad began cleaning up the derailment.

According to LSFD, the Carl Chinnery Nature Trail is closed, but all of the Unity Village facilities are open.

Special agents from the Union Pacific Railroad are currently investigating Forte’ said.

