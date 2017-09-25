2 national anthem singers take knees during NFL Sunday games

During Sunday's 14 NFL games many players, coaches and teams demonstrated their right to peaceful protest by kneeling or remaining in the locker room during the national anthem -- and they weren't the only ones to join in the protest.

Two singers who performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" before NFL games on Sunday also took a knee.

Rico Lavelle took a knee at the end of his rendition of the national anthem in Detroit before the Lions took on the Atlanta Falcons.





Singer Meghan Linsey and her guitarist also decided to kneel at the end of their performance in Nashville. Both the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks remained in their locker rooms for the national anthem.





The on-field protests come after President Donald Trump's criticism of NFL players on Friday, slamming athletes choosing to sit or take a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice in America.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now, out, he's fired!'" Trump said during a rally in Alabama.

NFL players, owners protest after Trump's harsh criticism



Trump's words have sparked a whirlwind of backlash from players, coaches, owners and even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.