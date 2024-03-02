2 on motorcycle dead after fatal crash in Orange County

A 79-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both from Orlando, are dead after being struck by a pick-up truck in Orange County on Friday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A 34-year-old man from Longwood was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Taho and was traveling westbound on Interstate 4 approaching mile marker 90 in the center lane, FHP said.

FHP said a 2012 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was in the same direction approaching mile marker 90 in the center lane. The motorcycle was traveling in front of the pick-up truck.

The pick-up truck failed to slow down for the motorcycle ahead, FHP said. As a result, the front of the pick-up truck collided with the rear of the motorcycle.

After the initial impact, the man and woman on the motorcycle were projected from the vehicle and into the westbound lanes of I4, FHP said. The two were pronounced dead on scene.

The Longwood man was not transported to the hospital and remained on the scene, FHP said.

This crash remains under investigation.