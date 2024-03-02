2 more wanted in undercover sex sting that led to 16 arrests in Hall County

Earlier this week, Channel 2 Action News told you about an undercover sex sting in Hall County that left 16 people behind bars.

Investigators now say they’re searching for two more people in “Operation Good Shepherd.”

Richard Gearin Hall, 38 of Monroe, and Kevin Frank Welborn, 44 of Hartwell, were identified as suspects back in January, but have not been captured.

They say Hall had voice and text conversations with a minor he believed to be under 16 to set up a meeting for drug use and sex.

Investigators say Welborn used an electronic device to set up a meeting with someone he believed to be under 16 for sex.

Both are being charged with being charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

So far, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested 21 people during two phases of “Operation Good Shepherd.”

