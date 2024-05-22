2 more added to Tulare County Sheriff’s Top 10 Most Wanted list

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two more people have been added to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Top 10 Most Wanted Criminals in Hiding, deputies announced on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s officials say the two added are 35-year-old Nicholas Diaz and 41-year-old Cherisa Baker.

Deputies say Diaz is wanted on suspicion of several warrants ranging from felony vandalism to driving under the influence (DUI). He is from the Visalia and Orosi areas.

Deputies say Baker is wanted on suspicion of check fraud, convicted felon in possession of weapons, and absconding from probation with a no-bail warrant. She is from the Porterville area.

Anyone with any information regarding these suspects’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 or anonymously through the Sheriff’s TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.

