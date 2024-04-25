2-month investigation results in arrest of alleged drug dealer, recovery of drugs, guns, and cash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A two-month investigation into an alleged drug dealer ended with the dealer’s arrest and the recovery of numerous drugs, guns, and a large sum of cash.

Metro police said the investigation resulted in the arrest of alleged cocaine/fentanyl dealer Maurice Sanders.

Authorities searched two homes on Liberty Street and W. Fax Court and seized 2.7 pounds of cocaine, 30 grams of crack, nine grams of fentanyl, 200 grams of marijuana, five guns, and $34,000 in cash.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

