2-month closure planned for Loop 101 on-ramp. What Phoenix-area drivers should know

A new road closure blocking an on-ramp on Loop 101 in Scottsdale will force motorists to use a detour for several weeks, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Beginning Tuesday, the southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Princess Drive/Pima Road is scheduled to be closed for about 60 days due to reconstruction work, ADOT announced.

Drivers who normally use the on-ramp at Princess Drive can use the frontage road and enter southbound Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, the department suggested.

Additionally, the northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard, which was closed for reconstruction in April, is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday. The ramp will reopen following this weekend’s closure of northbound Loop 101 between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive for new lighting installation.

The upcoming roadway obstruction is part of an ongoing freeway widening project in north Scottsdale, which began in January of this year, ADOT said. Crews are adding one lane in each direction along 4.5 miles of the Pima Freeway north of Shea Boulevard.

Other improvements include converting the Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard interchange to a diamond configuration and installing new signs, traffic signals and lighting, ADOT added.

Additionally, the northbound Loop 101 off-ramps at Cactus Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard are closed to accommodate the wider freeway. All on- and off-ramps between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive are being closed in stages for reconstruction.

Amid several ongoing road closures on Valley freeways during the past few months for roadway improvements, ADOT is urging Loop 101 drivers to allow extra travel time, reduce speed, and make room for merging traffic as work continues on the widening project.

The project is funded in part by Proposition 400, which was approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. The entire project is scheduled for completion in early 2026.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2-month road closure on southbound Loop 101 on-ramp planned