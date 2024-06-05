2 Mobile County schools to see changes as new principal comes to MGM

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two schools in the Mobile County area will soon be affected as a new principal is coming to Mary G. Montgomery High School.

Board members told News 5 that the changes that will affect MGM and Satsuma High Schools come as MGM Principal Chip Menton is set to retire and leave the position he has served in since 2022 when he left Theodore High School.

Menton’s replacement is where Satsuma High School comes into the picture, according to board members.

Chip Menton, David Diaz (Mobile County Public Schools)

That replacement isDavid Diaz.

David Diaz, who served as the principal of Satsuma High School, is set to be approved as the new principal at MGM.

This move will leave Satsuma in search of a new principal. There has been no word on how that search is going.

