2 Mishawaka children offered ride, chased by men in black SUV as they leave Emmons school

MISHAWAKA — Mishawaka police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction. Two Emmons Elementary students said a black SUV followed them as they were leaving school after the passenger asked them to accept a ride.

Police reported that a brother and sister, ages 10 and 11, were walking to their grandmother’s house on West Ninth Street after school on May 29 and were asked by a passenger in a black SUV if they wanted a ride. After refusing a ride, the SUV followed the children. The kids described the passenger to Mishawaka Police as a white male, clean shaven with black hair, around 20 to 30 years old. The siblings said the man got out of the SUV and chased them.

Altering their route through alleys and streets, the children were able to avoid the pursuer and made it to their grandmother's home safely. The grandmother called the police.

The vehicle is described as having a scratch on the driver's side and on the window of the driver's door. The children were not able to provide a physical description of the driver.

