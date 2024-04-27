2 minors arrested after carjacking, police chase

(KRON) – Two minors were arrested after carjacking and robbing a person, said the Vallejo Police Department.

Vallejo patrol officers were dispatched to Halliday Street and Cassady Street for a report of an armed carjacking on Tuesday. The victim informed the police that when he was sitting in his vehicle an armed man approached him demanding the victim to exit his Dodge Avenger. The suspect subsequently robbed and carjacked the victim.

On Thursday, officers saw the Avenger traveling on Tennessee Street and Humbolt Street. A police pursuit ensued when the driver refused to pull over when the officer initiated a traffic stop. The suspect collided with a vehicle in the center median on Interstate 80 near the Gilman Street exit in Berkeley, according to police.

The suspects ran out of the sedan across the highway to a Golden Gate Fields property, according to police. Multiple agencies collaborated to set a perimeter to locate the suspects, including the California Highway Patrol and the Pinole Police Department.

Officers learned the two suspects were minors after apprehending them and the officers contacted their parents.

The minors were transported to a local hospital for medical clearance and then were booked into the Solano County Juvenile Detention Facility.

