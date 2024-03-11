$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Columbus Circle K. See if you won

There's a very lucky person out there somewhere.

A Powerball ticket sold at the Circle K located at 5499 Hall Road near Lincoln Village won $2 million after the Saturday, March 9 drawing.

But so far, no one has claimed the prize, Danielle Frizzi-Babb, the Ohio Lottery's communications director said.

Here's what you need to know:

Powerball winning numbers for 3/9/24

The winning numbers from the Saturday, March 9 drawing are 30, 36, 49, 52 and 63. The Powerball was 16. The Power Play multiplier was 5x.

If your ticket matches the winning numbers and you recently bought it from the Circle K on Hall Road then congratulations; you might just be a millionaire.

What's the Powerball jackpot up to?

The jackpot for the next drawing on Monday, March 11 is $532 million with a cash option of $260.1 million.

Who else won the Powerball from March 9, 2024?

No one hit the jackpot, but two tickets sold in Florida and New York won $1 million. In Ohio, a ticket sold at a BellStores on Main Street in Belmont County won $250,000, according to Frizzi-Babb. No one has claimed that prize either.

Why hasn't anyone claimed the prize?

It's not unusual for the prize to remain unclaimed after a weekend drawing, Frizzi-Babb said. The Ohio lottery's offices are closed on the weekends, so Monday would be their first opportunity to claim their prize.

"A lot of times it takes people a few days before they come in and claim prizes. Definitely the $2 million, that's not usually (claimed) right away," she said.

How many numbers in Powerball do you need to win a prize?

Technically you can win Powerball with just one number. If you hit on the Powerball number, you get a prize of $4.

If you get one ball correct, you have to also hit the Powerball to win $4. If you hit two balls and the Powerball, you win $7. You also get $7 for getting three numbers right without the Powerball. Add the Powerball onto that and you’d get $100.

You also win $100 for getting four numbers right.

Here’s where it gets fun. If you hit four numbers and the Powerball, you win $50,000. Hit all five numbers, and you win $1 million. You when the grand prize if you hit all five numbers and the Powerball.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. The next drawing will be held on Monday, March 11.

Powerball 2023 grand prize jackpot winners

The Powerball grand prize was paid out five times in 2023, according to powerball.com:

$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.

$162.6 million — Mar. 4, 2023; Virginia.

$252.6 million — April 19, 2023; Ohio (The winning ticket was sold in Summit County).

$1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California.

$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California.

$810 million — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.

Results for Top 5 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the previous all-time top five Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023; California. $810 million — Jan. 1, 2024; Michigan.

Akron Beacon-Journal reporter Dan Kadar contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Columbus. Did you win?