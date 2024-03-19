$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Florida. Where did the lucky winner buy it?

A Florida lottery player is set to get a big windfall after scoring $2 million in the Powerball game.

The lucky person won big after buying a ticket that matched all but one number picked in the March 18 drawing. Since the person paid an extra dollar for the Power Play option, the prize doubled from $1 million to $2 million, according to Powerball drawing results and game rules.

The winning numbers were: white balls 10-17-20-39-44, with Powerball number 16.

The $2 million ticket — which matched all five white balls picked in the drawing — was sold at the Stop & Save Food Store in Tampa, according to WFLA and the USA Today network.

The Florida ticket holder just missed the larger jackpot prize, an estimated $656 million at the time of the drawing. But the person still beat 1-in-11.6 million odds to score $2 million, the largest prize won in the country that night, according to the Powerball website.

News outlets didn’t report whether the winner cashed in on the $2 million prize, and the Florida Lottery didn’t immediately share information with McClatchy News on March 19. If the prize is still unclaimed, the winner has about six months to come forward.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

