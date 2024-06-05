2 million pounds of nuts lost in Northern California storage facility fire

(FOX40.COM) — A fire at a storage facility in Northern California resulted in millions of dollars in damages and the loss of 2 million pounds of nuts, according to fire officials.

The Ripon Consolidated Fire District said the fire started on Sunday night at around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Highway 120 and French Camp Road.

Fire crews who responded to the fire determined that a large storage facility structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Several nearby homes were evacuated until the fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported, the fire district said.

Several fire agencies were called in to help with the blaze, which also required the closure of a stretch of the highway and surrounding roads, as well as help from PG&E to temporarily de-energize utility lines in the area.

The fire district said that it had so many crews respond to the fire that the nearby city of Manteca sent an engine to downtown Ripon to maintain coverage in that area. Farmington Fire did the same for Escalon Fire, the fire district said.

The fire resulted in $4 million worth of damages and product loss, including 2 million pounds of nuts stored at the facility, the fire district said.

Fire crews will continue to watch the location in later days in case of any potential re-ignition, and investigators are still determining the potential cause of the blaze.

