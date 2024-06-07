2 men wanted after shooting that left man critically injured in Paulding County

Officers are looking for two men wanted in connection to a shooting that critically injured a man at a Paulding County apartment earlier this month.

On June 1 at around 10:45 p.m., Dallas officers arrived at the 300 block of Old Acworth Road about a shooting and found both a 33-year-old man and a 31-year-old laying on the ground of an apartment. Both men were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers applied tourniquets to stop the bleeding before paramedics took the men to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Jonathan Fontanez and 28-year-old Shamuel Machado as the suspects in this case. Fontanez and Machado are being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 33-year-old man was critically injured while the 31-year-old man was listed as stable.

Dallas police are actively searching for Fontanez and Machado.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Dallas Police Sergeant Nathan Graham at ngraham@dallas-ga.gov.

