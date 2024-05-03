2 men shot Thursday night in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men were shot on Thursday night on Cottrell Street, News 5 has learned.

A 21-year-old Black man was shot in the shoulder, and a 25-year-old Black man was shot in the thigh.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of Cottrell Street.

SHOOTING LOCATION:

There is no word on any arrests so far.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

