2 men shot in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two men were hurt in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

MPD said the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SW. Police believe the suspects were in a red four-door Honda (pictured below).

3 victims shot in Greenbelt park on ‘senior skip day’ released from hospital

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.