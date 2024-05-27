2 men shot in McKeesport

Two men were shot in McKeesport Sunday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 100 block of Marshal Drive at 7:03 p.m.

When police arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Allegheny County Police say both men were taken to local hospitals and are in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Tornado with preliminary EF-0 rating touched down in Beaver County Saturday, NWS says PHOTOS: Pittsburgh region battered by severe thunderstorms on Saturday Slippery Rock University mourns football player who died suddenly VIDEO: High school football players plant flowers, pay tribute to veterans buried in an Oakmont cemetery DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts