2 men shot, killed after shooting at illegal night club on North Pine Hills Road
Two men are dead after being shot at an illicit after-hours club early Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded to a call in reference to the shooting at Creole Bakery at 2711 North Pine Hills Road at 3:34 a.m., OCSO said.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found two men who had been shot, OCSO. Both men were pronounced dead on scene.
“We know that Illicit after-hours operations attract criminal activity, violence and illegal drugs. That’s why Sheriff Mina pushed for harsher penalties for illegal alcohol sales in this legislative session,” OCSO said in a statement. “That legislation – which passed in the Florida House and Senate unanimously – makes illegal alcohol sales a felony and gives law enforcement a powerful tool to eliminate these dangerous clubs and safeguard our communities.”
OCSO does not have information on a suspect or motive.