2 men shot, killed after shooting at illegal night club on North Pine Hills Road

Elainie Barraza, Orlando Sentinel
·1 min read

Two men are dead after being shot at an illicit after-hours club early Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a call in reference to the shooting at Creole Bakery at 2711 North Pine Hills Road at 3:34 a.m., OCSO said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two men who had been shot, OCSO. Both men were pronounced dead on scene.

“We know that Illicit after-hours operations attract criminal activity, violence and illegal drugs. That’s why Sheriff Mina pushed for harsher penalties for illegal alcohol sales in this legislative session,” OCSO said in a statement. “That legislation – which passed in the Florida House and Senate unanimously – makes illegal alcohol sales a felony and gives law enforcement a powerful tool to eliminate these dangerous clubs and safeguard our communities.”

OCSO does not have information on a suspect or motive.