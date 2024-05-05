2 men shot and killed overnight Saturday

Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents in Chicago overnight Sunday.

One man was killed in Pilsen. Another man was shot through his front windshield and killed in Gage Park early Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to reports of a man shot on the 1700 block of W. 18th Place around 9:15 p.m. A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead. A 24-year-old woman was also shot in the leg and was found in fair condition at the hospital.

Police also responded to reports of a man shot on the 2300 Block of W. 59th St. at around 3:21 a.m. The man was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

No one is in custody in either shooting. A witness told officers they saw a white SUV leave the scene in Pilsen, police said.