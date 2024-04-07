2 men shot in Carrick overnight taken to hospital in stable condition

Two men were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood late Saturday night.

Pittsburgh police said officers were sent to the 1600 block of Brownsville Road in Carrick around 11:45 p.m.

First responders found a man on the sidewalk who had been shot in the leg once. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Soon after finding the first victim, police say responders found another man on Theilman Avenue who had been shot in his legs several times. He was also taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Penn Hills man wanted on several warrants arrested after chase Man dies after being hit by train in Pittsburgh’s South Side $1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania VIDEO: 2 arrested, including teen, in Allegheny County car break-in investigation DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts