2 men shot, 1 fatally, on Brooklyn street, adding to neighborhood slay surge

Two men were shot, one fatally, on a Brooklyn street, adding to a startling surge in homicides in the neighborhood, police said Sunday.

Shots rang out on Osborn St. near Pitkin Ave. in Brownsville, just steps away from NYCHA’s Howard Houses, about 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.

A 30-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest and a 28-year-old man was suffered a gunshot wound to his hand, police said.

Medics took both to Brookdale University Hospital, where the older man died.

Police are looking for someone who ran north toward the Howard Houses after the shooting.

The killing is the latest in the 73rd Precinct, which has seen a 267% spike in homicides this year, with 11 slayings through May 12 compared to just three by the same point last year. The increase comes despite a 15% drop in murders citywide so far this year compared to the same time frame last year.

Nearly one out of every four of Brooklyn’s 46 homicides through May 12 this year took place in the precinct, which covers Brownsville, NYPD stats show.