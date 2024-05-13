2 men sentenced to prison for sex crimes

May 13—ANDERSON — Two local residents have been sentenced to prison terms for crimes involving children.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury convicted Rick Idlewine on two counts of child molesting.

Idlewine, 64, 4800 block of County Road 400 West was sentenced in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Wednesday by Judge Andrew Hopper to serve 16 years. Judge Hopper found Idlewine to be a sexually violent predator and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.

The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Dan Kopp and Gina Koorsen. Idlewine was represented by Bryan Williams.

Idlewine was arrested in January 2023 and charged with fondling a girl under the age of 7 several times over the course of several months starting in 2022.

According to a probable cause affidavit, during a Kids Talk forensic interview, the girl said Idlewine fondled her breasts and genital area through her clothes.

Idlewine declined to be interviewed by police at the time of his arrest.

Judge Hopper sentenced Harry Shultz to six years in prison on two counts of incest. Shultz is being registered as a sex offender for 10 years.

The state's case was presented by Kopp.

Shultz, 51, 2600 block of Jackson Street, was arrested in April 2023 and charged with rape and incest.

He initially denied the charge but later said something might have happened when he was intoxicated.

