2 men sentenced to prison after ‘senseless’ fatal gang shooting in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for their involvement in a deadly drive-by shooting that took the life of a 20-year-old man two years ago.

John Juarez-Juarez received a 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, and first-degree attempted murder. The shooter, Yahir Cruz-Rosales, was sentenced to 20 years for first-degree manslaughter and first-degree attempted murder with a firearm.

Tigard gas station robbed by gunman, police seek suspect

The duo killed Eduardo Garcia near Hayesville Drive Northeast near Reimann Street in the evening hours of March 9, 2022. Both men were teens when the shooting took place.

Officials say that Juarez-Juarez confirmed that their motivation for the killing was gang-related.

“This is another senseless gang-related shooting death,” District Attorney Paige Clarkson stated. “It is worrisome how common this narrative has become for young men in this community. This case, combined with tragic recent events, emphasizes the need to focus on gun violence prevention and community-based intervention of gang violence. Our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family and loved ones. Especially Eduardo’s daughter, who was yet-to-be born before this tragedy took her father.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.