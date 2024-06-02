2 men sentenced to life, plus 25 for 2019 shooting that led to man’s death

Two men have been convicted and sentenced for their involvement in a 2019 shootout in a parking lot that led to a man’s death.

On March 22, a jury found Jermel Campbell, 30, and Trayvon Williams, 29, each guilty of malice murder, felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony in connection with the death of Kevin Mcleod-Downer, 26.

The incident occurred outside in a parking lot of The Mall at Stonecrest on Sept. 29, 2019. Mcleod-Downer, his girlfriend and two friends were hanging out at Round1 Bowling & Arcade.

Campbell and Williams were also there with a large group of people and were seen on surveillance video throwing up gang signs. The men’s group attempted to hit on Mcleod-Downer’s girlfriend.

When she didn’t respond to their advances, they took it as a sign of disrespect, officials say. As Mcleod-Downer and his group were leaving the facility, there was a verbal altercation between the two groups.

Mcleod-Downer and his group saw Campbell and Williams group running towards them, and a friend of Mcleod-Downer retrieved a firearm from the vehicle. Before he could use it, Campbell fired 15 shots in their direction while they took cover behind the car.

Williams is also seen on surveillance video getting a firearm from his car and exchanging gunfire with the victim’s friend.

Campbell ran to Williams, took the gun from him, and continued shooting towards the victims. Campbell, officials said fired the fatal shot that killed Mcleod-Downer as he shielded his girlfriend from the gunfire.

Both Campbell and Williams were sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years to serve consecutively.

