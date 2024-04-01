2 men at Naperville Topgolf found with loaded guns: prosecutors

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Two men charged after they were allegedly found to be in possession of loaded guns at a Topgolf recreational facility in Naperville have been denied pre-trial release, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

The men, who were arrested in separate incidents last week, were each charged with multiple felonies including armed habitual criminal, and unlawful use of a weapon be a felon, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

On Friday evening, officers were patrolling the parking lot at Topgolf on Odyssey Court when they smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle. While watching the vehicle, they saw Dijon Lane, 34, enter the driver's seat, according to prosecutors.

When officers asked Lane to exit the vehicle, they allegedly saw a gun, later determined to be a loaded Taurus .40 caliber PT740 with eight rounds in the magazine, tucked inside an opening near the gas pedal, prosecutors said. Lane was then taken into custody.

[L-R] Dijon Lane, 34, and Tavell Jackson, 44. (DuPage County States Attorney)

Around 10:05 p.m. the next day, officers were again on routine patrol at Topgolf when they allegedly saw a loaded Taurus 9mm Millenium G2 with 12 rounds in the magazine, in the netting pocked on the back of the vehicle's passenger seat, prosecutors said.

As officers watched the vehicle, they saw Tavell Jackson, 44, get into the rear passenger seat. Police used their squad cars to pin the vehicle and took Jackson into custody. While officers were arresting Jackson, they allegedly recovered 12.4 grams of crack cocaine in his jacket, according to prosecutors.

"As convicted felons, both of these men have forfeited their right to legally possess a firearm," Berlin said in a statement. "What I find particularly troubling are the allegations that both men brought a loaded firearm to a family friendly recreation facility. This type of behavior is inexcusable and will be fully prosecuted."

Lane, of Blue Island, appeared in court Saturday where he was charged with a felony count of armed habitual criminal and a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver. He was scheduled to appear in court again on Apr. 22 for arraignment.

Jackson, of Maywood, made his first court appearance on Sunday where he was charged with three felonies, including armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is expected to appear in court again on Apr. 29 for arraignment.