2 men injured after shots were fired at apartment building in Knoxville

Two men were injured after shots were fired in Knoxville.

Pittsburgh Police, firefighters and medics were called to the 100 block of Knox Avenue for reports of shots fired inside an apartment building at around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the torso on Charles Street, which is near the apartment building, shortly after they arrived. Allegheny County dispatchers say units were called to that street at around 8:51 p.m.

Medics took that man to a hospital in stable condition but he was later taken into surgery and downgraded to critical condition.

A second man later arrived at an urgent care center in Brentwood. Police say he arrived by private means. He had been shot in the chest but is listed in stable condition. He was later taken to a Pittsburgh hospital for further treatment.

Police say there are no arrests at this time.

