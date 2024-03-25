2 men indicted for 1993 murder of teenager in Fitchburg

WORCESTER — Two men face murder charges in the 1993 killing of a teenager in Fitchburg, according to the Worcester District Attorney's Office.

Robert D’Lucca, 49, and Lawrence Calafell, 51, of Gardner, are accused in the shooting of a car parked on Daniels Street in Fitchburg with three teenagers inside, among them 15-year-old Deondray Atwood.

Atwood was shot multiple times, eventually succumbing to his wounds, while another passenger sustained multiple gunshot wounds but survived her injuries. The driver of the car escaped unscathed.

Calafell is expected to be arraigned on one count of murder at Worcester Superior Court on Monday. He was arrested without incident in Fitchburg by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, according to the Worcester District Attorney's Office.

The 51-year-old also faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, among others.

D'Lucca, who has been serving time at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, New York, on separate murder charges, will be brought back to Massachusetts to face prosecution to be arraigned at a future date, according to the Worcester District Attorney's Office.

The 49-year-old was charged with the crime in 1993, wasn’t tried after he was charged in a March 1994 double homicide in Brooklyn.

