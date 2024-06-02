2 men found dead by Phoenix police after suspected murder-suicide

Phoenix police say two roommates were killed in a murder-suicide Saturday evening during a confrontation that turned deadly.

Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department, said officers were called to an apartment complex near Greenway Road and Tatum Boulevard at about 11:15 p.m.

Officers spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend was found shot inside the home and had heard another gunshot inside the residence later, Krynsky said.

Officers searched the apartment where they found 44-year-old Ryan Liming dead from a gunshot wound along with 55-year-old James Quinn dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators determined the two got into a fight that evening and that Quinn shot Liming before turning the gun on himself.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 men killed in suspected murder-suicide at Phoenix apartment