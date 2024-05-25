2 men fatally wounded overnight in East Albany Park, Chicago police say

Officers responding to shots fire overnight in the East Albany Park neighborhood found two men fatally wounded in an alley, Chicago police said.

About 11:20 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old man and another victim described as in his early 20s were discovered fatally shot in an alley in the 4700 block of North Troy Street. Both men suffered gunshot wounds to the head, and were pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

A witness told police a black sedan fled the scene at a high rate of speed. No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.