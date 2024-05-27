2 men drown in Massachusetts over Memorial Day weekend, officials say

Two men drowned in Massachusetts in separate incidents over Memorial Day weekend, officials said.

A 60-year-old man is suspected of drowning in Sluice Pond in Lynn, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

A 29-year-old man drowned after going into Lake Whalom in Lunenburg, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

In New Hampshire, a man’s body was recovered from Dublin Pond in Dublin.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

Investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

